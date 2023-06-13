PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man is behind bars after he molested a special needs child, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Lee Weeks, 55, was charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery and five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

On June 6 deputies responded to a Callaway home when the mother of the victim found Weeks in bed with the juvenile victim and called 911.

“The victim is a special needs child with a mental capacity much lower than their physical age,” deputies wrote in a news release. “With the assistance of the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, investigators have learned that Weeks committed sexual acts with the victim multiple times.”

Weeks is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Anyone with information on this case or any additional case involving Timothy Weeks is asked contact Corporal McGowin at 850-248-2179, or use the Bay County Sheriff’s Office app to place a tip, or call Crimestoppers at 785-TIPS.