BCSO asking for help locating a 58-year-old woman in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for residents to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Rebecca Jean Pennell, 58, is reported to be endangered and a possible harm to herself. Pennell allegedly told family members and friends that she was hearing voices and experiencing paranoia.

The Sheriff’s Office said Pennell was last seen at a church on Baldwin Road. Investigators determined she left the facility around 3 a.m. on Monday, May 17.

Reports said she may still be in the Baldwin Road and Highway 231 area, as she did not take her vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Pennell to contact their office at 850-747-4700.

