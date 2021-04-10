Bayou George man’s roof damaged in storm

BAYOU GEORGE, Fla. (WMBB) — Damage after Saturday’s storm is continued to be cleaned up around Bay County.

Baylan Turner, a resident in Bayou George, said he experienced significant damage to the roof of his home from the storm.

Turner said he was cleaning up debris in his front yard when he felt a quick wind hit him from behind.

He said before he could take shelter in his house, the wind started tearing down the trees around him. He also said it was a scary situation, especially when he heard a tree hit his house.

“Well right here… I had come around the house to see if there was any damage, and I saw this tree laying up there, then I saw part of my roof was missing,” Turner said. “But I had been looking at all the trees that were down in the front… That’s where I thought most of the damage was.”

Turner said his wife was safely sheltered in their bedroom during the storm.

Turner also said he and his wife are fine after the storm, and that he gives thanks to God for keeping them safe.