Bayou George man sentenced to life in prison

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bayou George man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison plus 20 years on 9 charges.

William Lacy III was convicted on three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, three counts of possession or control of a material including sexual conduct of a child, and three counts of promoting sexual performance by a child in October 2019. He was also designated a sexual predator.

Evidence presented in court proved that William Lacy III had nude pictures of the victim covered in glow in the dark paint on his cell phone and Bay County Sheriff’s Office Investigators say Lacy admitted he would get sexually excited when the victim would sit on his lap. 

