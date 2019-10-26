Breaking News
New video shows Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, man moments before kidnapping
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

Bay Town Trolley Route 7 to change

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Bay Town Trolley will soon see a route change as the City of Panama City Beach updates its Front Beach Road tram lanes. 

The route seven change was approved on Wednesday at the Bay County Transportation Planning Organization meeting. 

The route runs from Gulf Coast State College all the way to the Panama City Beach West End Winn-Dixie. 

The original route uses Hutchison Boulevard before transitioning onto Front Beach Road; that will soon be changed to use Front Beach Road tram lanes entirely.

Those lanes will be painted red. 

“This will definitely help, it’ll get us out of traffic and hopefully people will want to utilize it more because they can get places faster along that tram lane,” said Angela Bradley, the Bay County Transit Administrator.

The specific date for when the route is changed has not been determined yet, but officials believe it will be sometime in December. 

They said they will give ample notice to trolley riders when that date has been decided. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Unspoken: Update on School's Mental Health Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unspoken: Update on School's Mental Health Plan"

Local elementary students become 'honorary city officials'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local elementary students become 'honorary city officials'"

BBBS holds hibachi fundraiser event

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBBS holds hibachi fundraiser event"

Bay Town Trolley route 7 to change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Town Trolley route 7 to change"

Free legal clinic for Hurricane Michael victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free legal clinic for Hurricane Michael victims"

FDOH wraps up health surveys

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDOH wraps up health surveys"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.