Bay Town Trolley route 7 to change

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Bay Town Trolley will soon see a route change as the City of Panama City Beach updates its Front Beach Road tram lanes.

The route seven change was approved on Wednesday at the Bay County Transportation Planning Organization meeting.

The route runs from Gulf Coast State College all the way to the Panama City Beach West End Winn-Dixie.

The original route uses Hutchison Boulevard before transitioning onto Front Beach Road; that will soon be changed to use Front Beach Road tram lanes entirely.

Those lanes will be painted red.

“This will definitely help, it’ll get us out of traffic and hopefully people will want to utilize it more because they can get places faster along that tram lane,” said Angela Bradley, the Bay County Transit Administrator.

The specific date for when the route is changed has not been determined yet, but officials believe it will be sometime in December.

They said they will give ample notice to trolley riders when that date has been decided.