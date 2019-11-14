Bay Tax Collector Office hosting events across Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Tax Collector’s Office is hosting a series of Remote Area Tax Express (RATE) events across the county.

The events provide an opportunity to pay taxes and ask questions to tax collector employees outside one of the four main branches.

They will be at the following locations:

  • November 14- Sonny’s BBQ in Lynn Haven from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • November 19- Mexico Beach Welcome Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • November 20- Salty Sue’s in Panama City Beach from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • November 21- Sand Hills Fire Department from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This year, you can also pay your property taxes online, and there is no fee if you pay by electronic check. More information is available here.

