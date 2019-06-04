News

Bay Pride hosting first pride festival in downtown Panama City

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 01:14 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 01:14 PM EDT

Bay Pride hosting first pride festival in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Bay Pride is hosting the first LGBTQ Pride Festival at McKenzie Park on Saturday, June 8.

The event will be from noon until 6 p.m.

This family-friendly free event aims to bring the community together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots that launched the modern-day LGBTQ equality movement.

The LGBTQ Center of Bay County Inc. is sponsoring this event to shine a spotlight on their services and introduce themselves to the community and celebrate the diversity within our community.

There will be vendors, food trucks, a kid-zone, beer tent, raffles, live entertainment and a variety of community service organizations.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. they will be showcasing a local book author Q & A session, and two films.

Then, there will be an after-party at The Funky Mermaid from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for 18 and up.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center