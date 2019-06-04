Bay Pride hosting first pride festival in downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Bay Pride is hosting the first LGBTQ Pride Festival at McKenzie Park on Saturday, June 8.
The event will be from noon until 6 p.m.
This family-friendly free event aims to bring the community together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots that launched the modern-day LGBTQ equality movement.
The LGBTQ Center of Bay County Inc. is sponsoring this event to shine a spotlight on their services and introduce themselves to the community and celebrate the diversity within our community.
There will be vendors, food trucks, a kid-zone, beer tent, raffles, live entertainment and a variety of community service organizations.
From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. they will be showcasing a local book author Q & A session, and two films.
Then, there will be an after-party at The Funky Mermaid from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for 18 and up.
More Stories
-
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced…
-
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - Le'Veon Bell simply couldn't control…
-
BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says Zdeno…