BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – One of the properties demolished due to Hurricane Michael damage will soon be brought back to life.

Originally the home of the old Bay Point Clubhouse and tennis courts, has been rezoned.

Developer David Chapman has purchased the property intending to recreate those condominiums with commercial space underneath.

As a result, Bay Point’s development of regional impact (DRI) had to be adjusted. This zone change has been approved by the state and on Tuesday it was also approved by the Bay County Board of Commission.

“The residents in that community have been longing for something to be built there,” Commissioner Phillip “Griff” Griffitts said. “They used to have some commercial activity there where you had a restaurant and some type of convenience store. I think the residents are looking for that to be replaced. They miss that. It’s a very golf cart-friendly community, with golf courses and the marina so I think it is just one more added addition.”

Griffitts said this development could take years to complete.

The next step is for the Bay Point plans to be sent for through the development order stage