Bay Point Golf Club to host Folds of Honor Foundation giving weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Point Golf Club will hold a golf marathon and several days of opportunities to donate for the Folds of Honor Foundation starting on Thursday, August 29.

The golf marathon starts August 29, with the club taking donations per hole of golf played by the golf pros on site. Last year, the pros played 150 holes for the Folds of Honor Foundation.

Also over Labor Day Weekend, the course will give golfers the opportunity to pledge $15 and be entered to win several golf items, as well as have the chance to make a hole-in-one on Hole 2 at the Nicklaus Course for $20,000.

All of the donations received will benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides scholarships for children of parents who were killed in action or severely wounded while serving in the United States Military.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about getting involved. Bay Point Golf Club will also have more information on its Facebook page.