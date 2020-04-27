Bay Mustang Club of Panama City holding drive-by birthday parties

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay Mustang Club of Panama City wanted to use their cars to stay connected to the community. With drive-by parties the new normal, they thought it was the perfect opportunity.

The club visited a child on his birthday two weeks ago.

“We had a few people come out and put a smile on the kids face,” said Bay Mustang Club of Panama City spokesperson, Bill Short.

The American Muscle Car Club also joined in and the clubs visited a third home on Sunday.

“I’m having the best birthday,” said 9-year-old Panama City Beach Resident, Laken Voigts.

Members of both clubs said they encourage families to request they come to celebrate a birthday. Those who are interested can reach out to the Mustang Club on Facebook.

“To do something for a child a birthday deal is really special,” said American Muscle Car Club President, Sammy Allen.

Anyone who would like to drive with the clubs can visit the groups Facebook page for more information. The group will go to the Charter Senior Living Center on Thursday at 2 p.m..

“We’d like people to come out and join us you don’t have to have a muscle car you don’t have to have a fancy car, just drive by and wave,” Short said.