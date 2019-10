PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay Mustang Club is hosting a car show Saturday morning.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Wicked Wheel, located at 10025 Hutchison Boulevard. The event will run until about 3 p.m.

The show is open to all cars, makes and models. Spectator admission is free, and there will be a variety of cars on display as well as a silent auction.

Proceeds will go towards a Haney Technical Center automotive program scholarship.