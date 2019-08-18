Bay Medical to hire hundreds of new staff

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Bay Medical Sacred Heart is looking for nurses to join their staff.

The hospital held a career fair on Saturday, for interested applicants to speak with current staff members about the available openings and job benefits.

Bay Medical will be opening 144 new rooms by the end of the year. In preparation for more patients at the hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart is working on hiring around 350 new employees. This will include nurses to work on the nursing floors and in the intensive care unit.

“We’ve had a steady stream of people coming in and there’s a lot of excitement as we continue to rebuild the hospital and open additional units,” said Elizabeth Parker, a talent adviser for Ascension. “We’re thrilled to be able to have opportunities for individuals to come in and meet with us.”

Bay Medical is also holding “Walk-in Wednesdays,” where applicants can walk in to meet with a recruiter and learn about the available positions.

The next “Walk-in Wednesday” event will be held on August 28th from 10am to 2pm at the hospital.