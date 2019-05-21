Bay Medical staff host free BBQ for EMS and first responders

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- Our first responders work long, hard hours.

On a daily basis, they even put themselves in harm’s way in order to help others and this week marks EMS appreciation week.

As a way of thanking them for everything they do, the staff at Bay Medical hosted a BBQ in the old ambulance bay for all to come out.

There are many days on the job where these first responders don’t even get a lunch or dinner break, so staff figured this would be a great way to show their appreciation for our local heroes.

“We at Ascension Sacred-Heart Bay, truly want to honor our first responders. They go above and beyond all the time for the community so it’s our opportunity and we are so very thankful to be able to help them for one day at least and celebrate everything that they do,” said Interim Vice President of Nursing, Liz Burdick.

There will be another BBQ on Thursday at the sacred heart office building located on Richard Jackson Boulevard.