Bay Medical honors first responders during EMS week Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Bay Medical Sacred Heart President, Heath Evans, stopped by our News 13 studios to talk about honoring first responders during EMS week.

Evans is a former firefighter/paramedic himself, so he has a personal knowledge of the sacrifices they make everyday.

He spoke about the importance of first responders in our community, and how they not only help the hospital, but everyone living in the area.

For more information, watch Chris' interview.