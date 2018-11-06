Bay Medical ER Doctor Reveals Most Common Injuries Post Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - As clean up efforts continue following Hurricane Michael more and more people are working in potentially dangerous situations.

Bay Medical Center's emergency room has seen an increase in patients with trauma injuries. Doctors said the most common injuries stem from ladder falls, chainsaws, nails, and debris clean up. Many injuries can be prevented by precautionary measures such as reading the instructions before operating heavy machines and using safety equipment. Eye injuries are also common. Doctors recommend using eye goggles when using chemicals or using a chainsaw. To prevent falls, crews working in bucket trucks or on roofs should always be hooked on a cable. Another problem arising from the storm is respiratory issues as people are exposed to hazardous chemicals and mold.

"Typically when you work outdoors you have a little more ventilation, but if I was working around any sort of dirt and debris, sheet rock, anything like that, I would certainly wear the appropriate respiratory protection, and you can even buy that at a place like Lowe's or Home Depot," said Emergency Medicine Physician Jonathan Jones.

Bay Medical in Panama City is currently operating emergency services including OBGYN emergency care only. Patients who need extended care are being transported out to surrounding hospitals.

