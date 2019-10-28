Bay High’s ‘Million Dollar Band’ holds annual Fundraiser

Breaking News
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)-Bay high school’s ‘Million Dollar Band’ hosted their annual fundraiser with a spaghetti feast for all to enjoy on Sunday afternoon.

At $10 a ticket, families, and people from across the area came out in support of Bay high’s marching band.

This is the 7th year Bay high school has hosted the event at Captain Anderson’s restaurant in Panama City Beach.

There was also a silent auction to raise even more funds. Members of the band even served and waited on tables at the luncheon.

“Every year they pick a theme for the event, this year it is Irish because during spring break of 202, as in this school year, the band will be traveling across the pond, and be marching in the Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ireland. So were trying to get as many kids there and this event will help alleviate some of the costs,” said Bay high school band director, Adam Brown.

The Bay high band hopes to raise enough money to pay for the travel expenses of each member of their ‘Million Dollar Band’.

If you’d like to make a donation, contact Bay high school.

