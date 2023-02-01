PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay High School student received a big honor Wednesday afternoon.

Jazmira Guzma won District 1 Student Government Association student representative at the regional meeting.

10 schools and 300 students from Pensacola to Tallahassee were at Bay High as part of the SGA’s leadership games.

The event allows members of student governments from around the Panhandle to share ideas and collaborate.

Workshops include elections 101, fundraising, and event planning.

“We’re all doing stuff to be better for our schools, which I think is important, especially in Florida, because we have hurricanes and, COVID and all of that so it’s good to boost morale and part of that is this and it makes SGA passionate about going back to school and spreading all of that,” Bay SGA President Reagan Harrison said.

Bay High School Principal Blythe Carpenter also won division SGA principal of the year.

They now move to the state conference in Miami at the end of the month.