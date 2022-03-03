PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Students across the state participated in walk-out protests Thursday in opposition to the critic-dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

And Bay High School students were among them.

They were chanting things such as “Love is not a lawsuit” and had signs that read “Gay is okay” and “Protect trans kids”.

House Bill 1577 and its companion Senate Bill 1834 would ban the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida K-3 classrooms.

Many feel this type of legislation is harmful and isolating for LGBTQ people.

“To pretend that that segment of society does not exist is basically saying that this particular part of our society is less valuable than other parts of our society,” Bay High Gay-Straight Alliance Sponsor Kimberly Goodwin said.

The legislation has passed its final Senate committee and now goes to the Florida Senate for a vote.

Goodwin said she and a few other students are heading to Tallahassee tomorrow to bring the protest to the Capitol.