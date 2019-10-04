Bay High students paint Hurricane Michael remembrance mural

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the one year anniversary of Hurricane Michael coming up, Bay High School students are painting their memories into a mural.

Students volunteered during their lunch to help paint these squares that will go to make a Hurricane Michael mural. There are 200 or 300 squares and each student painted what they remember the day before the storm struck.

The paper squares show the sky and trees the day before the storm.

“No one really talks about how the trees were before. They just talk about how we don’t have any now. I think it’s a very clever and therapeutic way of being able to use our own ideas and memories of the city before, and just paint it,” said Bay High senior, Ana Barragan.

And those memories make students like Eduardo Vasquez, optimistic about recovery.

“I feel like we should just continue to never give up. There’s always an opportunity in times of difficulty. So since we suffered difficulty, there’s a light of opportunity to be better,” said Vasquez.

Bay High’s art teacher Logan Flint says some positive things came from this experience.

“I think it’s more the sense of community that came after. Despite thru tragedy and despair, that every day is a good day,” said Flint.

Students like Ethan Ospial agree.

“I think it’s kinda a positive way to remember the hurricane not so much in a bad way. Just something to kind of bring light to it,” said Ospial.

A light that shines for both students and educators.

“Art is a really great and creative way to do that but also be there in a way that puts us on an even playing field with them and that way they know that we too are struggling,” said Megan Todd, Bay High’s student government sponsor.

The mural will be put together and revealed on the Hurricane Michael anniversary on October 10th.

