PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay High School student government came together to help victims of the Chipola Complex fires.

They started a fundraiser selling $3 wristbands that will go towards helping those displaced.

Charlotte Schwoerer is a senior at Bay High School.

She knows people in her neighborhood who are still displaced because of the fires and wanted to help however she could.

“I know that personally I was affected by the evacuations and it was very scary and a lot of the other students at Bay High school, especially Bay High, our entire zoning was pretty much evacuated so most of our students were evacuated and so we were concerned for them and we wanted to show that we are with them,” Schwoerer said.

You can drop off cash and checks at the Bay High attendance office.

You can also email them at bayhighsga@baystudent.org

More information can be found on their Facebook page.