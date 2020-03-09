Bay High student hit by car crossing the street, minor injuries reported

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 12:15 pm off 12th Street and Harrison Avenue, Panama City Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian call.



Upon arrival, they saw a young teen on the road after a driver stated she did not see the girl.

Police have confirmed that the teen is a student at Bay High.



The victim was driven away by Bay County paramedics in an ambulance but is said to only have minor injuries. Officials say she has no broken bones, just scratches, and bruises.

Her name is not being released, as she is a minor.