Bay High student hit by car crossing the street, minor injuries reported

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 12:15 pm off 12th Street and Harrison Avenue, Panama City Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian call.


Upon arrival, they saw a young teen on the road after a driver stated she did not see the girl.
Police have confirmed that the teen is a student at Bay High.


The victim was driven away by Bay County paramedics in an ambulance but is said to only have minor injuries. Officials say she has no broken bones, just scratches, and bruises.
Her name is not being released, as she is a minor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bay High student hit by vehicle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay High student hit by vehicle"

Ms. Gingrich's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gingrich's Fourth Grade Class"

Clay Avenue Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clay Avenue Fire"

Home Dabbler talks planting tomatoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler talks planting tomatoes"

Classic Car catches on fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Classic Car catches on fire"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.