PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday, Blythe Carpenter officially became the first female principal of Bay High School.

The Bay High graduate has served as acting principal since she was appointed last July.

Carpenter has eight years of administrative and over 10 years of teaching experience in Bay District Schools.

“There’s no better person, I believe, that’s suited to lead Bay High School than Blythe Carpenter,” Bay District Schools Board’s Chairman, Steve Moss, said. “She has an amazing track record of every school she’s been at up until now, being successful and turning that school around.”

Carpenter said being the principal of Bay High is ‘her dream job.’ She said it’s also a goal she has been striving for since 2016 when she left her teaching position at the high school to pursue her principalship.