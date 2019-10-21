Bay High School parade takes place down Harrison Avenue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Homecoming week happened for many schools last week, but not all of the festivities were weather permitting.



The Bay High School homecoming parade was rescheduled for Monday afternoon and the community was in support by turning out to wave to the students down Harrison Ave.



The homecoming candidates were all escorted each in convertibles.



The Bay High Football and Cheer Team were in attendance as well as the award winning Bay High School Million-Dollar Band.



The football team will play their rescheduled homecoming game against Bozeman at Tommy Oliver Stadium beginning at 7pm on Monday night.