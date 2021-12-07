Bay High School band performing in Hawaii

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks. A local high school had the unique opportunity to be a part of the historic day.

The Bay High School band and choir were selected to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii.

This time last year, Bay High was selected to represent the state of Florida in the parade.

When the band director found out, he initially thought it was a scam.

“I’m just a little bit speechless at the fact that we were the one chosen,” Bay High Band Director Adam Brown said. “That somebody saw us play something somewhere and heard the choir sing somewhere and decided that we were worth the 80th-anniversary ceremonies.”

“Being here at the Pearl Harbor Memorial for one of the last times for the living members and survivors to be here is an honor,” Bay high Band Drum Major Max Wyble said. “The three of us getting to lead our band here is a dream come true.”

The band is combining patriotism and Hawaiian influence by performing Elvis’s hit ‘Burning Love’ during the parade.

They will also perform their Veterans Day rendition of ‘God Bless America’.

“For them, it’s important that they are able to experience this historical event and also get a little reward for all of the hard work they’ve put in for the past four years here under some really tough circumstances,” Bay High School Principal Billy May said.

Seniors have not gone on a trip at all during their high school experience after their 2020 Ireland trip was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The students will be touring the Pearl Harbor National Memorial as part of their trip.