Bay High cancels band trip to Ireland

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The coronavirus outbreak has cost a local high school marching band its chance at an international experience.

Bay High’s Million Dollar Band was headed to Ireland for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. However, in a statement issued Monday Principal Billy May, and Band Director Adam Brown announced that the trip was canceled.

The announcement notes that the St. Patrick’s Day Parade itself was canceled over coronavirus concerns and that the Florida Department of Health is asking anyone who has traveled internationally to self-isolate for 14 days.

“For those two reasons, plus the fact that an additional two-week absence from school is not tenable, Bay High’s Million Dollar Band will not travel to Dublin, Ireland,” officials wrote.

They added that the school is in contact with the tour company for an alternate state-side tour or a refund.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

New Beach School Groundbreaking

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Beach School Groundbreaking"

BDS health advisory

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS health advisory"

Lighthouse Church PCB new location

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lighthouse Church PCB new location"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/9"

Bay High student hit by vehicle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay High student hit by vehicle"

Ms. Gingrich's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gingrich's Fourth Grade Class"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.