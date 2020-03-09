Bay High cancels band trip to Ireland

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The coronavirus outbreak has cost a local high school marching band its chance at an international experience.

Bay High’s Million Dollar Band was headed to Ireland for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. However, in a statement issued Monday Principal Billy May, and Band Director Adam Brown announced that the trip was canceled.

The announcement notes that the St. Patrick’s Day Parade itself was canceled over coronavirus concerns and that the Florida Department of Health is asking anyone who has traveled internationally to self-isolate for 14 days.

“For those two reasons, plus the fact that an additional two-week absence from school is not tenable, Bay High’s Million Dollar Band will not travel to Dublin, Ireland,” officials wrote.

They added that the school is in contact with the tour company for an alternate state-side tour or a refund.