Bay Health Department moves second vaccine doses from Thursday to Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) is moving COVID-19 second dose vaccine appointments previously scheduled for Thursday, February 18 to Wednesday, February 17.

“This is due to the potential of severe weather on Thursday. Appointments will remain at the previous time scheduled,” officials wrote in a news release. “These second dose vaccines will still be provided at DOH-Bay, 597 W. 11th ST, Panama City. DOH-Bay staff will also be calling persons who are affected directly.”

“We greatly apologize for any inconvenience this may cause as we do our best to protect the health and safety of our clients and staff”, said Sandon S. Speedling, MHS, CPM, CPH, Administrator and Health Officer, DOH-Bay.

The department also watching the weather for additional delays in shipment of vaccines due to weather conditions nationwide, officials wrote. This could affect second dose appointments scheduled for late this week and early next week.

“We have not yet received first doses for this week due to delays in delivery from winter weather,” they added. “DOH-Bay will continue to monitor shipping notifications and provide information on any changes as quickly as possible.”

For updates on COVID-19 vaccination efforts text ‘bayhealth’ to 888777 or visit bit.ly/bayhealthalert. You can also visit Bay.FloridaHealth.gov or follow us on Twitter @FLHealthEmerald.