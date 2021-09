LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Haven Charter Academy is shutting down its 6th-grade until Monday.

Chief Education Officer Larry Bolinger said the school saw “a number of positive cases” which resulted in more contact tracing than normal. He added that the school was following a cautious approach and shutting down the grade level.

“The safety of students is our utmost priority we feel that by following CDC guidelines we can have students return safely on Monday,” Bolinger said.