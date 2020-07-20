Bay Haven delays start of school by two weeks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Haven Charter Schools have delayed the start of school by two weeks.

The charter schools are supervised by the Florida Department of Education but are given more decision making powers than traditional public schools.

Larry Bolinger, the chief education officer of the Bay Haven schools, said his leadership team made the decision Monday morning.

“In speaking with members of the leadership team we felt it was prudent to delay the start of school for two weeks in order to make sure all of our safety measures and instructional materials were in place,” Bolinger said. “The health and safety of our faculty, staff, and student body is of course upper most in our minds.”

In an email, to parents, Bolinger added that because the school has a longer school day Bay Haven will still finish the first semester by Christmas break

“So, we do not have to add days to our published 2020-21 school schedule,” Bolinger wrote. “This was not an easy decision to make. However, when weighing all of the risk factors, this delay was the prudent thing to do to ensure staff safety and that of our students. We have been through a great deal together, and we will get through this!”

Meanwhile, Bay Haven’s summer program remains open. Bolinger said the program began with 100 students but is now down to about 50. Only one student ever got sick, he added. However, protecting 50 students during a pandemic is different that protecting 3,300 students.

“With the low number of students we have had we have been able to effectively socially distance,” Bolinger said.

Bay District officials said they are continuing to evaluate the situation.

“We continue to consult with our medical experts and are re-evaluating the situation on an almost daily basis. At this time we have not made any adjustments to our previously-advertised schedule,” district officials said in a statement to News 13.