Bay Haven Charter Academy plans for fall

As schools wrap up their year, they must begin planning for the fall.

Public schools have already announced their plans for reopening with the coronavirus in mind. Charter schools have been busy making plans of their own.

“I don’t think COVID is going away anytime soon,” Bay Haven Charter Academy CEO Larry Bolinger said.

Bolinger said they have been busy planning for the past two weeks for how to bring students back for the upcoming school year.

“Option A is the one we want and that is that we open up on August the 10th, all the students in here and normal operations,” Bolinger said. “However, that being said, if the CDC guidelines come in and they have us doing something differently, then we’re going to have to go to an Option B and C.”

The other two options include either enforcing social distancing standards or implementing a blended in-person and virtual schooling model.

Bolinger said he is hoping to have the plans finalized by mid-July.

Every charter school can decide how they will open come fall, so consult your charter school directly for more information on your specific school.