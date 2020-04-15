Bay Haven Charter Academy holds parade for students, faculty

Wednesday afternoon, Bay Haven Charter Academy brought some in-person cheer to its students and faculty amidst the COVID-19 shutdown.

More than 400 cars, each full of excited students and parents, paraded through the school’s driveway while its faculty lined the sidewalk holding cheerful signs. The school’s administration pulled the event together within the past 24 hours. The parade even featured a Waffle House truck for the attendees to enjoy.

“This is a big deal for the kids,” said Brittany Lewis, Bay Have Charter Academy’s administrative assistant. “Just the trauma that some of these kid have experienced through the last two school years with the hurricane and now this, it’s been really rough for some of the kids.”

The school made sure to take proper precautions regarding the social distancing recommendations for the parade with parents and students staying in their cars and teachers standing on sidewalks six feet apart, said Lewis.

Lewis said that the event was just as important for the teachers as it was for the students.

“They [teachers] miss their students,” she said. “I know my kids miss their teachers. I think it’s good for the kids and the teachers and all the faculty to see each other.”