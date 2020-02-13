Bay EDA updates on several projects which could bring hundreds of jobs to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Bay County Economic Development Alliance gave an update on projects and jobs that could be coming to the area at Wednesday morning’s EDA Investor’s meeting.

Bay EDA President, Becca Hardin, spoke about several projects in the works, including “Project Venus,” which involves an international aviation maintenance company possibly calling Bay County home.

Some of the other projects also involve utilizing the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport; According to Hardin, those projects seem to be heating up together even though it’s taken months to orgnize.

“What we do is often a marathon, not a sprint,” said Hardin. “Because there are so many different variables and different companies that we’re working with, it’s going to take some time for us to get proposals to individual companies that meet the project needs, so it could be six months away.”

The EDA and ECP are looking at possibly designing an aviation center complex near the airport, combining facilities for use by the different companies interested in developing there.

“It’s a campus environment that we would be creating with multiple different aspects of aviation industry located in that campus,” said Hardin. “We’re also working with local and state leaders to put together funding packages that can help finance the infrastructure that’s needed at the airport.”

Hardin also mentioned a couple other projects that Bay EDA is working on developing with businesses interested in bringing work to our area.

“We are working on proposals to hopefully get those projects across the finish line to be able to announce those new jobs coming to town,” said Hardin.