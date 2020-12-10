Bay EDA holds 2020 year-end review

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–While this year may have not gone according to plan, Bay County still made many accomplishments on the economic front. This morning, the Bay Economic Development Alliance provided an overall review for 2020 and they also shared what’s in store for 2021.

This past year, the EDA announced two projects and sent 55 proposals to prospective companies. They also secured a $4.8 million grant from Triumph Gulf Coast for ‘Project Gator’ which entails a new facility at the airport.

The EDA is also preparing for the opening of ACMT’s aerospace manufacturing facility right here in Bay County.

“They’ll start hiring in the fall coming up after the 1st of the year and we are scheduling the grand opening ribbon cutting for their facility in January,” said Becca Hardin, the EDA’s President.

This year, the Bay EDA also helped to establish the Bay County “FAME” chapter at Gulf Coast State College. The chapter will help recruit the talent needed to support the EDA’s future plans.