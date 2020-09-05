Bay Economic Alliance has seen success for the county even during the pandemic

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The year 2020 has been a challenging one for many individuals and businesses, especially for The Bay Economic Alliance.

Because of travel restrictions, the Bay EDA conducted a lot of their meetings and business virtually, including project “Gator,” which the Bay EDA is working directly with the airport.

They recently got the green light to negotiate terms for a maintenance repair and overhaul company adjacent to the runway.

When it comes to the port authority, the addition of Clark and Son company, which is partnered with a factory in Mexico on the Yucatan, allows more jobs to open up to the bay county community.

“We are looking forward to the economy opening back up,” said Becca Hardin the President of The Bay EDA. “A lot of what we do is travel and create lots of relationships with potential companies that would be interested in our area. And the other thing we do is actually host a lot of visits, which we haven’t been able to do either one of that.”

Hardin said several European based companies are interested in our area, and she said she is ready for that international activity to open back up