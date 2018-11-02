Bay District Transportation Prepares Bus Routes, Plans to Give Reflective Gear to Students

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - The first group of Bay County schools will reopen on Monday, November 5th. Many students will be attending different schools with new start and end times.

From students walking home through debris in the dark, to new bus routes, the aftermath of Hurricane Michael is causing Bay district to completely revamp their transportation plan.

"By in large it's going to be up to the parents whether or not it's safe to travel that road, whether or not it's safe to drop the kids off at that stop," said Bay District transportation director Michael Carter.

Bus drivers will run their normal routes Monday to see where kids show up and if debris is in the way.

"We hope the parents are aware of the zones and we will pick them up and take them to school and figure it out there," said Carter.

With the district's split session plan, some middle schools will end at 6 pm meaning many students will walk home from stops or their schools in the dark. The Florida Department of Transportation provided reflective items for students. District staff will hand out thousands of reflective gear, like lights, wristbands and vests, to students on the bus Monday.

"We're going to do everything we can to illuminate them with this reflective equipment. We just need the public to be really careful out there and watch out for the buses watch out for the kids," said district police chief Mike Jones.

District transportation officials said they are still short about 15 buses to operate at a comfortable level but they're assuring parents it won't interfere with their operations.