Bay District students get Chromebooks

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Bay District students moved into the future this week.

On Thursday, Jinks Middle School students received their own Chromebook to use throughout the school year.

The laptops will be used on class assignments, online work as well as reading and other educational apps.

The device, which is free to students, is checked out through school libraries.

A parent of a 7th grader at Jinks Middle School and his daughter picked up their Chromebooks Thursday.



“I would encourage any parent and get behind their student and support what they’re doing, even check what they’re doing on their Chromebooks and how they’re using it so that it’s being used appropriately to benefit their education,” said parent, Darrell Kelly.

His daughter, Zuri Kelly is a 7th grader at the school. She said having this Chromebook will help her in her advanced classes.



“I’m excited about getting my Chromebook, because it helps us to do our assignments and its a lot easier because students use technology more than paper and so I’m very excited about it,” Zuri Kelly said.

Chrome book distribution will continue tomorrow, August 23rd at Jinks.