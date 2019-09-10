Bay District student brings bearded dragon to school

Bay District school officials asked parents to double-check student backpacks this week after one of them brought a bearded dragon to class.

“Parents, we love pets just as much as anyone but a backpack (Vera Bradley no less) is not a good place for a bearded dragon to spend the day,” District officials wrote in a now-viral post on Facebook. “We rehoused him temporarily in a courier box until his adults could return him home. Parents, please check those backpacks in the am!”

Jango went to a local school this week.

They later updated the story with some good news.

“UPDATE: We’ve heard from Jango’s adult and he has been successfully secured back at home. His student owner didn’t want him to be sad at home all alone today so she brought him to school for some company,” officials wrote.

The district went so far as to make Jango an unofficial mascot on social media.

“We’ve temporarily changed our profile picture in honor of Jango, our new celebrity. Thank you to Jango, and his thoughtful and sensitive student owner, for bringing some much-needed levity into our lives this week. #LongLiveJango #ButPleaseCheckThoseBackpacks #InclusionDoesntIncludeReptiles,” they wrote.