Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — According to school officials, the school summer learning recovery program hosted by 21 Bay District Schools was a hit.

The program jump-started local learning after several years of issues thanks to Hurricane Michael and the pandemic.

Keri Weatherly, the director of elementary instructional services, said students enrolled in the program were placed in small groups and received personalized instruction. Weatherly added that students were provided breakfast, lunch, and transportation to school.

“We want to thank the students and the families, especially for participating,” Weatherly said. “And our site-based admin, teachers, and support staff who made it all happen.”

Jennifer Jennings, the instructional specialist for dropout prevention and graduation pathway, said they have credit recovery labs that focus on recovering a credit or two in order for students to be able to graduate on time.

“Always be on the lookout for students who are endangered of not graduating,” Jennings said. “While we did have a successful summer we are always looking towards the future.”

The focus of this program was on any students who were behind. Alana Simmons, directory of secondary and adult instructional services said students who attended this program would earn these credits and their GPA would not be affected.

“So we had over, across the entire district,” Simmons said. “1,200 half credits were recovered at each one of our high schools.”

Bay District Officials hope to run the program again this summer and continue helping students who are behind.