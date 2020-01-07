Bay District Schools to hire 33 social workers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Bay District Schools is on the hunt to fill 33 new positions after receiving funding just a few weeks ago.



In October, the district applied for a grant through the Hurricane Michael State Recovery Program. Now the district is receiving more than $2,000,000 to hire 33 social workers.



The district hopes to place one in each school, but they will be considering many different factors including homelessness and amount of mental health referalls from each school.



The district say they are looking for a wide range of qualifications; including those with bachelor degrees, masters, and licenses in clinical social work.



“Social workers play such a crucial role in eliminating barriers to make sure that our students get the supports and services that they need so our students can have a successful education take place in the classroom,” said Kara Mulkusky, Director of Student Services for Bay District Schools.



The applications can be accessed at http://www.bay.k12.fl.us/careers