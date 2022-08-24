BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools started a new testing process at the beginning of this school year called “FAST” – Florida Assessment of Student Thinking.

The process will be administered within the first 30 days of school.

This transition replaces the high stakes FSA test at the end of the year.

There are now 2 progress monitoring tests and an end of the year test much like the FSA.

“This early in the year for example our 3rd grade students are seeing 3rd grade questions and 3rd grade text that they have not been taught yet so it’s truly a progress monitoring for the teachers to be able to guide their instruction,” Directory of Elementary Instruction Keri Weatherly stated.

These new requirements from the State of Florida will allow teachers to track students progress and help develop a better educational plan for students in their current grade.