Bay District Schools students compete in annual ‘MathCounts’ competition

Bay District Schools students from all over the county put their math skills to the test on Thursday in the district’s annual ‘MathCounts’ competition.

Around 140 middle school students from eight district middle-schools competed in the event at Gulf Coast State College.

Students competed individually and on teams for the competition, both with and without calculators.

One student competition coach, Delayana Morris, said it gives the students a new mindset toward math.

“I just want them to have fun, it’s not really about winning,” said Morris. “The winning would be great but I just want them to learn that math can be fun and that they enjoy themselves.”

The regional ‘MathCounts’ competition will take place in February.

See the full list of Thursday’s winners below.



6th Grade Overall Individual Team Member Ranking:

10th Place: Joseph Gonzales, Team 1, Breakfast Point Academy

9th Place: Treysen Villegas, Team 1, Holy Nativity Episcopal School

8th Place: Aiden Nowak, Team 1, Holy Nativity Episcopal School

7th Place: Brandon Todd,Team 2, Surfside Middle School

6th Place: Veronica Bracho, Team 1, Mowat Middle School

5th Place: Sachin DeSilva, Team 2, Holy Nativity Episcopal School

4th Place: TIE: Conor McCann, Team 2, Breakfast Point Academy

Maya Dreymann, Team 1, Surfside Middle School

3rd Place: Kyle Carrier, Team 1, Holy Nativity Episcopal School

2nd Place: Alexander Stewart, Team 1, Holy Nativity Episcopal School

1st Place: Jason Enlow, Team 1, Mowat Middle School

6th Grade Overall Team Ranking:

3rd Place: Team 2, Breakfast Point Academy (Conor McCann, Owen Frank, Nolan Kavouras, James Sheppard)

2nd Place: Team 1, Holy Nativity Episcopal School (Treysen Villegas, Aiden Nowak, Kyle Carrier, Alexander Stewart)

1st Place: Team 1, Mowat Middle School (Jason Enlow, Sebastian Bernal, Isabella Nguyen, Veronica Bracho)

7th Grade Overall Individual Team Member Ranking:

10th Place: Jacob Stuckey, Team 2, Surfside Middle School

9th Place: Taylor Newton, Team 1, Mowat Middle School

8th Place: Mason Reed, Team 2, Holy Nativity Episcopal School

7th Place: John McLoughlin, Team 1, Holy Nativity Episcopal School

6th Place: Tymur Petlia, Team 1, Surfside Middle School

5th Place: Calista Johnson, Team 2, Surfside Middle School

4th Place: Khervin Nato, Team 1, Mowat Middle School

3rd Place: Luke Romack, Team 2, Surfside Middle School

2nd Place: Matthew Van Dellan, Team 1, Surfside Middle School

1st Place: Lily Cobb, Team 1, Surfside Middle School

7th Grade Overall Team Ranking:

3rd Place: Team 2, Holy Nativity Episcopal School (Mason Reed, Marina Hoyt, Victoria Lithway, Scarlett Ward)

2nd Place: Team 2, Surfside Middle School (Luke Romack, Aubrey Roberts, Jacob Stuckey, Calista Johnson)

1st Place: Team 1 Surfside Middle School (Lily Cobb, Matthew Van Dellan, Memphis Messina, Tymur Petlia)

8th Grade Overall Individual Team Member Ranking:

10th Place: Sebastian Owens, Team 2, North Bay Haven Middle School

9th Place: Evan McDaniels, Team 1, Breakfast Point Academy

8th Place: Andrew Martin, Team 2, Mowat Middle School

7th Place: Brooke Bastedo, Team 1, North Bay Haven Middle School

6th Place: Bradley Romack, Team 1, Surfside Middle School

5th Place: TIE: Clara Parker, Team 1, Surfside Middle School

Jonathan Martin, Team 1, Mowat Middle School

4th Place: Patrick Washburn, Team 1, North Bay Haven Middle School

3rd Place: Ben Nguyen, Team 1, Rutherford Middle School

2nd Place: Diana Dolis, Team 1, Surfside Middle School

1st Place: Jasmine Gonzales, Team 2, Breakfast Point Academy

8th Grade Overall Team Ranking:

3rd Place: Team 1, Breakfast Point Academy (Sebastien Boatwright, Pierce Brown, Evan McDaniels, Caden Roell)

2nd Place: Team 1, North Bay Haven Middle School (Brooke Bastedo, Hsuan Chang, Aryanna Le-Nguyen, Patrick Washburn)

1st Place: Team 1, Surfside Middle School (Diana Dolis, Clara Parker, Bradley Romack, Aleksa Hourigan)

