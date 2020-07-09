Bay District Schools shares guidelines for in-person graduation ceremonies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Amid the pandemic, Bay School District seniors will get to celebrate their high school graduation in-person. The district announced Thursday morning that they are moving forward with their in-person ceremonies as planned. But, guidelines will be put in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Any of the indoor graduation ceremonies we have, we will require masks,” said Superintendent Bill Husfelt.

Masks will be required for friends and family members as well. Temperature checks are also to be expected.

“We will temperature check anyone coming into a facility, there are a few graduations we are holding inside facilities,” said Husfelt.

As for outdoor ceremonies being held at stadiums like Tommy Oliver and Gavlak, only the seniors will have their temperature checked. Masks will also be optional. There will be separate seating to ensure everyone feels as though they are safe.

“The visitor side will be wearing masks and the home side will not be wearing masks,” said Husfelt.

Every other row will be marked off and no one will be allowed to in those rows.

The ceremonies will also operate at 50% capacity, impacting how many tickets each senior gets.

“Our students are gonna have a max number of 7 tickets whenever they come in,” said Britt Smith, the Principal of Arnold High School.

The number of tickets students receive will depend on the size of their graduating class and where the ceremony is taking place.

The district says there will be no hand-to-hand contact between any staff and students.

All ceremonies will also be streamed online so if you’re feeling ill or have any pre-existing conditions, you’re asked to stay home.