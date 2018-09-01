Bay District Schools Reminds Parents to Update Phone Numbers to Receive Iris Alerts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Bay District schools use an Iris alert system to send out important and sometimes, emergency information to parents. They can opt in to alerts via phone or email.

A false claim of a threat at Merritt Brown Middle School Wednesday has a student facing felony charges, but parents weren't notified of the threat until Thursday.

"Iris has very few glitches, I can only think of a couple times in the 8 years we've had it," said Bay District Police Chief Mike Jones.

The district said it was a fluke on Wednesday when Merritt Brown principal Charlotte Marshall tried and failed to send out an iris alert to parents.

"I will say this about Ms. Marshall... she is the queen of Iris. She sends out a lot of messages and has never had a problem but for some reason it malfunctioned on her that night," said Jones.

The Iris alerts are used daily around the district. The superintendent, principals, and public information officer can use it to send phone calls, texts, or emails about important school information.

"We can notify the parents of 26,000 students in the matter of 12 minutes," said Jones.

Parents will only get the notifications if they have an updated 10-digit phone number in their Focus account.

"We really want parents at this point to go into Focus, make sure they have a current phone number and make sure that phone number includes the area code," said Bay District Systems Manager Margaret Gamble.

The false claim of a threat led to additional school security Thursday. Jones continues to encourage students to come forward when they see or hear something.

"They know the SRO's (School Resource Officer), they trust them... we get more information from the SRO's than we do all the tip lines put together," said Jones.