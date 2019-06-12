Bay District Schools releases flexible dress code, holds clothing drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- After the storm, Bay District Schools is trying to lessen the burden on students and parents when it comes to school clothes.
"We hope that it'll be a big help for everybody," said Kara Mulkusky, the Director of Student Services for Bay District Schools. "We're just basically making it more flexible for parents and students so that they're not feeling the hardship of having to go out and purchase something that meets those requirements."
The temporary dress code lets kids wear any type of school appropriate clothing for the upcoming school year, including t-shirts, proper shorts, and dresses of any color.
"It'll give students a little bit more flexibility in regards to school colors and the strict requirements regarding tops, bottoms, shoes and those sorts of things," said Mulkusky.
The dress code was designed to help students and parents, especially those in need. Bay District Schools is trying to help even more with a school clothes drive, collecting donations from the public.
"We are holding a huge fundraising effort this summer called 'We've ot your Back Bay County,'" said Sharon Michalik, Director of Communications for Bay District Schools. "Our goal is to provide all of the school clothing for the families that need it."
She says the donations are much-needed.
"After the storm we clothed about ten thousand students, but that was in October," said Michalik. "Kids have grown, they've lost their things, they need new things."
Never-worn clothing donations can be brought to the Nelson Building all summer during business hours. The clothes will be distributed to each campus before the start of the school year to give to families who need them.
More Stories
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - The topic of reparations for slavery is headed to…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - While Democrats wage a wide-open primary, President…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said Wednesday that if a…