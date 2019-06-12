Bay District Schools releases flexible dress code, holds clothing drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- A fter the storm, Bay District Schools is trying to lessen the burden on students and parents when it comes to school clothes.

" We hope that it'll be a big help for everybody, " said Kara Mulkusky , the Director of Student Services for Bay District Schools. " W e're just basically making it more flexible for parents and students so that they're not feeling the hardship of having to go out and purchase something that meets those requirements. "

The temporary dress code lets kids wear any type of school appropriate clothing for the upcoming school year, including t-shirts, proper shorts, and dresses of any color.

" It'll give students a little bit more flexibility in regards to school colors and the strict requirements regarding tops, bottoms, shoes and those sorts of things, " said Mulkusky .



The dress code was designed to help students and parents, especially those in need. Bay District Schools is trying to help even more with a school clothes drive, collecting donations from the public.

" We are holding a huge fundraising effort this summer called 'We've ot your Back Bay County,' " said Sharon Michalik , Director of Communications for Bay District Schools. " Our goal is to provide all of the school clothing for the families that need it. "

She says the donations are much-needed.

" After the storm we clothed about ten thousand students, but that was in October, " said Michalik . " Kids have grown, they've lost their things, they need new things. "