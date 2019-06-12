News

Bay District Schools releases flexible dress code, holds clothing drive

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 07:33 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 07:33 PM EDT

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- After the storm, Bay District Schools is trying to lessen the burden on students and parents when it comes to school clothes.
 
"We hope that it'll be a big help for everybody," said Kara Mulkusky, the Director of Student Services for Bay District Schools. "We're just basically making it more flexible for parents and students so that they're not feeling the hardship of having to go out and purchase something that meets those requirements." 
 
The temporary dress code lets kids wear any type of school appropriate clothing for the upcoming school year, including t-shirts, proper shorts, and dresses of any color.
 
"It'll give students a little bit more flexibility in regards to school colors and the strict requirements regarding tops, bottoms, shoes and those sorts of things," said Mulkusky.

The dress code was designed to help students and parents, especially those in need. Bay District Schools is trying to help even more with a school clothes drive, collecting donations from the public. 
 
"We are holding a huge fundraising effort this summer called 'We've ot your Back Bay County,'" said Sharon MichalikDirector of Communications for Bay District Schools. "Our goal is to provide all of the school clothing for the families that need it."
 
She says the donations are much-needed.
 
"After the storm we clothed about ten thousand students, but that was in October," said Michalik. "Kids have grown, they've lost their things, they need new things."
 
Never-worn clothing donations can be brought to the Nelson Building all summer during business hours. The clothes will be distributed to each campus before the start of the school year to give to families who need them. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center