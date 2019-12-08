Bay District Schools recognizes teacher and support employee of the year

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Our local educators play a huge role in shaping Bay County and Saturday morning they were celebrated.



The Mosley High School auditorium was packed full of those making a difference in our local children’s lives.



“We’re just proud of all the nominees and congratulations to those that were selected to represent their schools and their districts,” said Superintendent Bill Husfelt.



The school district gathered for the 2020 combined Teacher and Support Employee of the year ceremony.



With dozens recognized and only two finalists.



“I feel like I’m a little person in a big world but I hope to make a difference,” said Deneika Roulhac, the Support Employee of the Year.

Roulhac works as the data clerk and registrar at Rosenwald High School.



On Saturday, she was announced as the support employee of the year, being recognized for her hard work and dedication to Bay District Schools.



“It is such an honor to not only represent my school that I work at and my principal but as well as representing the district,” Roulhac said.



Paul Richardson from Haney Technical School was also honored, being named ‘Teacher of the Year’. The first Haney instructor to ever receive the designation.



“I just want to thank the whole support staff at haney for encouraging me and giving me everything I need to be successful,” said Paul Richardson, Teacher of the Year.



Superintendent Bill Husfelt says all of the nominees were deserving of the two titles. And he’s proud to be able to work along side them all each and every day.

“We appreciate the community’s support. There’s just so much good feeling and camaraderie when we do something like this, we’re just so proud to be a part of it,” Husfelt said.