COVID-19 case in Bay County

Bay District Schools provides distance learning update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay District Schools updated families on the distance learning plan on Sunday.

The district is closing all district sites and schools to the public with the exception of medication and personal item pickups.

Districts who were about to go on Spring Break like Bay were directed to begin distance learning plans by March 30. The district intends to deploy its on or before that date.

For a link to FAQ click here.

If you have additional questions, the district said the best way to get answers will be to email your child’s principal. Alternately, you call 850-767-HELP beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday and someone will be available to help you.

