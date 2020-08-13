Bay District Schools prepares to welcome back students, shares sanitization protocols

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Preparing for this academic year is unlike any other. Next Thursday, Bay District students will return to school, and the district says they’ve been hard at work preparing the classrooms and making sure everything is safe and sanitized for students.

“Trying to plan school and social distance and make all the sanitation requirements that we need to meet has been a monumental task,” said Ivan Beach, Principal of Deane Bozeman School.

Bay District staff has been preparing to welcome back students for nearly 4 months and they say sanitization is a top priority.

“In the classrooms, we’re encouraging the use of disinfectant wipes, we’re supplying that as well, small spray bottles with disinfectant, paper towels, things of that nature” said Josh Balkom, the Executive Director of Operational Support Services.

Balkom says high-touch surfaces and classrooms will be cleaned after each use and at the end of the day. The same goes for buses.

“All of our buses will be cleaned after each route, we have a number of options for that,” said Balkom.

Teachers are also getting creative. Some teachers at Deane Bozeman built their own plastic dividers and are posting educational messages.

“Some of the issues that we run into is we might not have the square footage but we’re able to build dividers so students can be separated,” said Principal Beach.

Custodians will be using high-quality disinfectants and PPE will be available for all staff and students.

“With donations and our district purchases, we have almost half a million masks that have gone through our warehouse,” said Balkom.

The district says they have many spots to fill on their custodial staff. To learn more, visit http://www.bay.k12.fl.us/careers.