Bay District Schools offering classes for parents and staff on buying home

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — For parents and teachers in the Bay District School system interested in buying a house, BDS is offering a class to help.

The district is partnering with the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors to teach parents and faculty about how to find a real estate agent. The seminar provides information on how to find the right home, and what to consider when entering the housing market.

“It sounds like they have teachers driving long distances to come to the area,” CPAR President Amanda Corbin said. “And we believe in home ownership for all, and we want to be able to help them be able to live closer to work, so they’re not spending so much time commuting. And find them a home to live in.”

School officials said that since Hurricane Michael, it’s been difficult for their employees to find affordable housing. Some are currently living in Alabama and driving three hours back and forth to work each day.

