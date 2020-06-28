Bay district schools offer Bay Virtual School for 2020-2021 year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the number of positive coronavirus cases continuing to rise, the Bay County school district is still unsure how it will handle bringing students back for the 2020-2021 school year.

In a memo sent out Sunday morning, superintendent Bill Husfelt addressed the options parents, students and teachers have for the return to school on August 11.

“The only thing that is certain right now is that we live in uncertain times!” said Husfelt in the memo.

Husfelt said that the school system will be welcoming a small group of students in need of remediation back starting July 7 for one month until the regular school year begins.

The school board will be holding a workshop also on July 7 to discuss how the school will handle bring students back into schools. The workshop will be open to the public with limited attendance due to social distancing guidelines.

Husfelt said that virtual schooling is also an option for parents who feel unsafe sending their children back into the building. This program is different from the emergency distance learning plan implemented at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Bay Virtual School will offer the same curriculum as Florida Virtual School. Parents can enroll their children in Bay Virtual School at any time throughout the summer or school year.

“Despite the we’ve already faced, we’ve accomplished so much together since the hurricane,” said Husfelt, “and I know we can determine the right course of action for our students in this situation as well.”