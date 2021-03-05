Bay District Schools now accepting "School Choice" applications

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’re looking to change the school zone in which your Bay District Schools student attends, it’s time to submit the application. The school choice placement window officially opened Friday morning.

School choice allows students to attend a school other than their assigned school. The district will place students in accordance with School Board policy. While they try to accommodate all requests, Weatherly says sometimes they are unable to due to capacity limits.

“We feel it’s important, you know parents want what’s best for their children and we want to give them that option and there may be various reasons why a parent may not be able to have their child attend their zoned school and so we want to be sure parents have a voice and choice in those options as to where their child attends school.”, said Keri Weatherly, the Director of Elementary Instructional Services.

Applications will remain open until April 2nd at 4:30 p.m. Parents will be notified by mid-April if their application was approved.

Parents must submit the application through their child’s parent portal.