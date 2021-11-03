Bay District Schools hoping to fill dozens of openings

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nearly three months into the school year Bay District Schools is still looking for more employees.

Currently, the district has around 80 openings that it is looking to fill. Around 30 of those are instructional positions, with 50 support staff jobs available.

“It puts an extra burden on your other employees,” Human Resources Executive Director Shirley Byas said. “It also impacts the classroom instruction and our students when we aren’t able to put an actual teacher in the classroom.”

Byas said that many faculty are more stressed because of the shortages. Many of the openings are throughout Bay District Schools elementary schools.

However, to encourage applicants the district has lowered teaching requirements.

“To teach, it’s preferred that you have a teaching certification but you do not have to have your teaching certification right now in order to get one of our teaching jobs,” Byas said. “As long as you have a bachelor’s degree, we are able to consider you for some of our teaching vacancies right now.”

The district held a job fair at the beginning of September. At the fair, it hired around 100 applicants. But because of resignations, more openings have occurred.

“Unfortunately we have resignations that happen throughout the year,” Byas said. “So that’s what keeps us looking to fill positions.”

If you are interested in working for the district, visit their website.